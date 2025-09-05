Register for fall sports and recreation programs for youth and adults in Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is gearing up for a season of fall sports and recreation with opportunities for all ages to get active, stay healthy and have fun. Registration is now open for leagues, clinics and fitness programs.
Adult sports leagues
-
Sept. 9: Volleyball league begins.
-
Oct. 1: Basketball league begins.
-
Saturdays, 12:15-2:15 p.m.: Pickleball open gym is offered.
-
Wednesday, Oct. 22: Learn racquetball basics at the Beginner’s Clinic.
Youth sports programs
-
Saturdays: Soccer skill-building sessions are offered.
-
Sundays: Basketball skills training are offered
Register for one of the leagues, come out and play at a drop-in open gym, or rent the facility for team practice. Call the Pavilion to rent a court anytime: 425-776-9173 or visit the city website.
Fitness and wellness classes
