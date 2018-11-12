Register by Nov. 21 for AAUW annual holiday scholarship benefit brunch

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women is hosting its annual holiday scholarship benefit brunch and auction on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Edmonds Community College, and the reservation deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Auction items include an Austrian crystal necklace and bracelet, picnic/sailing experience, an Irish dinner, and an old-fashioned singalong.

The event speaker is DeLancey Lane, an AAUW activist and college liaison, who is a former intern for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and serves as a legislative assistant

to Washington Senator Patty Kuderer.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Edmonds Community College, Gatway Hall Room 352, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $30 for the event, which is open to the public.

To reserve your spot, visit http://esk-wa.aauw.net.