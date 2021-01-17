Reflections on the joy of swimming at the Pavilion Pool

I have gratitude, and would like to express gratitude for some simple things in life.

When my club closed back in mid-November, I was without access to any kind of swimming pool. I am rehabbing an ankle condition, and the pool is my best means of “non-weight bearing” exercise. Also the reason I can still fit into my jeans, just saying.

Community pools to the rescue! A colleague alerted me to the fact that both the Lynnwood Recreation Center and the Mountlake Terrace Pavilion were still able to navigate the COVID rules and restrictions and remain open.

I found the Mountlake Terrace Pavilion pool a perfect fit. Lots of rules in place, which are fully and cheerfully explained when one enters their lobby, five minutes before the hour swim time is scheduled.

I quickly developed a rapport with the folks at the front desk, as well as the lifeguards patrolling and keeping the pool safe for those of us in the water. These tiny bits of communication each day, with someone who didn’t live in my home, lifted my spirits.

Guards do double duty with maintenance tasks too. Between each time slot, they sanitize the entire area, including locker rooms and restrooms.

A bonus, in the form of entertainment: Mermaids used the deep pool to practice and film their routines. The lovely young women arrive with huge backpacks that contain their outfits for the water… including their colorful and graceful tails. I am told these mermaids can be booked for entertainment at pool parties, when that is a safe activity again, of course. Learn more at www.salishseasirens.com.

I quickly became familiar with the other regulars, and the folks at the front desk greeted me by name, even when I couldn’t remember all of theirs.

I will miss the friendly lifeguards, who’d happily confirm my guess on the answer to the little puzzles/riddle of the day, posted on the wall by the entrance to the pool.

I will miss the pleasant view of tall pine trees and on the rare day, sunshine hitting my face as I swim laps.

Most of all, I will miss the cheery faces of the kids in the day care unit, a boon for a grandma who’s only seen her grandkids on Skype for the past year. On their way to playground outside, twinkling eyes would seek me out over the tops of their colorful masks and give me a wave.

Its simple gifts like this that keep us moving forward, and give me hope.

— By Kathy Passag

Restaurant writer and Edmonds resident Kathy Passage also occasionally submits essays for MLTnews.