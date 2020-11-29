Refined townhomes plan submitted for 56th/238th property

An application has been submitted for a six-townhome project at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue West and 238th Street Street Southwest, NextMLT.com reported. The project would be on one 0.18 acre lot in the RS-T Transitional zone. The RS-T zone allows single-family residential, townhomes and parking lots associated with Town Center projects. Previously a pre-application was submitted with the same concept.

The proposed site plan has a single point of vehicular access off of 238th Street Southwest. Each unit would be under 1,500 square feet and provide garage parking for one vehicle per unit as well as bicycle parking. All six units would have front-door access from the 56th Ave West public sidewalk with stairs and a deck the full width of the home.

All of the homes would have similar floorplans with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The ground floor would have the garage, entry, bonus room and storage closet. The second floor would be the main living space with the kitchen, living, dining and a small balcony. The third floor would contain the bedrooms, bathrooms and laundry closet.