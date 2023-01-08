Referee revived after collapsing at Mountlake Terrace HS basketball game

A referee officiating a junior varsity basketball game at Mountlake Terrace High School Friday night experienced a cardiac emergency and collapsed on the floor but was revived and taken to the hospital by aid car.
According to letter emailed Friday to parents from MTHS Principal Greg Schellenberg, the incident occured near the beginning of the JV boys basketball game Friday night. “The medical team began CPR and the AED machines were used,” Schellenberg wrote. “Our gym managers cleared everyone from the gym into the hallway so that the medical team could assist the referee.”
The principal acknowledged “this is a difficult event for students and spectators to witness,” especially coming just five days after a player went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Counseling staff will be available to students Monday morning, he said.
Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire said the referee is still in the hospital and is recovering.
Both the junior varsity and varsity boys games Friday night were canceled, she said.
You can find the full letter from Principal Schellenberg below:
To the MTHS school community –
I want to reach out to you following the events of Friday night Jan. 6. Near the beginning of the JV boys’ basketball game, one of the referees of the game collapsed on the floor. Quickly it was determined that he was experiencing a cardiac emergency. The medical team began CPR and the AED machines were used. Our gym managers cleared everyone from the gym into the hallway so that the medical team could assist the referee. He was revived and was transported from school by aid car.
This is a difficult event for students and spectators to witness. This is especially true just days after this week’s Monday Night Football event with a player going into cardiac arrest on the field. That event still has national attention. I want to make sure that students know that they can access support here at school. Two similar incidents within 5 days is shocking. It is totally understandable that these events could create distress for students. If you or your student need support, please do not hesitate to contact your counselor. The counseling staff will be notified this evening and will be prepared to assist you and your student on Monday morning.
I do want to acknowledge the response of the MTHS school staff that was here to help out on Friday. Our MTHS Athletic Trainer, MTHS School Nurse, along with additional MTHS parents/spectators jumped in to help. Our gym managers quickly cleared the gym into the hall to allow privacy for the medical response. Thank you to MTHS staff for your speedy and efficient response.
I want the community to know that we are here to help during these difficult events.
Thank you,
Greg Schellenberg
