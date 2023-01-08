Referee revived after collapsing at Mountlake Terrace HS basketball game

A referee officiating a junior varsity basketball game at Mountlake Terrace High School Friday night experienced a cardiac emergency and collapsed on the floor but was revived and taken to the hospital by aid car.

According to letter emailed Friday to parents from MTHS Principal Greg Schellenberg, the incident occured near the beginning of the JV boys basketball game Friday night. “The medical team began CPR and the AED machines were used,” Schellenberg wrote. “Our gym managers cleared everyone from the gym into the hallway so that the medical team could assist the referee.”

The principal acknowledged “this is a difficult event for students and spectators to witness,” especially coming just five days after a player went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Counseling staff will be available to students Monday morning, he said.

Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire said the referee is still in the hospital and is recovering.

Both the junior varsity and varsity boys games Friday night were canceled, she said.

You can find the full letter from Principal Schellenberg below: