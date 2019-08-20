Red Onion Cafe to host Mountlake Terrace HS cross country fundraiser Aug. 20

Families and community members are invited to attend a fundraising event to support the Mountlake Terrace High School cross country team on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar. The event will last from 5-8 p.m.

Cross country team members will be inside the restaurant doing non-food handling work. That night, 20% of the restaurant’s sales and all tips to the team members will go toward the team. Outside the restaurant, team members will take turns running on a treadmill during the three-hour event to attract customers.

Coach Jim Pearson said he and Assistant Coach Joel Pearson work to ensure every member of the team is a better runner by the end of the season, and part of that is giving each student athlete a chance to compete in every track meet. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward covering the travel and lodging costs for the team during the season, he added.

“Making Tuesday a family evening out at the Red Onion could help tremendously,” Pearson said. “We would get a kickback from everything you spend, and you would get to do something as a family and not even have to make supper that day.”

Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar is located at 21005 44th Ave. W.