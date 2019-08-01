Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar to host fundraiser for Lynnwood child with rare medical condition

Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar will host a fundraiser Aug. 13 to help raise money for a 3-year-old Lynnwood boy with a rare medical condition.

Jacob Tyler was born with a condition where the band connecting the two hemispheres of the brain, the corpus callosum, is almost completely missing. This and other diagnoses are the result of missing genes in the embryo during pregnancy that result in severe developmental delays. Jacob is nearly 4 years old, but has not developed beyond that of a 6-month-old. He is unable to sit, crawl or walk in addition to having numerous medical issues. Fewer than 50 children internationally have been documented with this genetic condition, which is called 3p deletion syndrome.

The fundraising event will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar and include dinner, raffles, a silent auction and bake sale. All proceeds from this event will go toward funding therapy at The Neurological and Physical Abilitation (NAPA) Center.

Jacob’s parents, Connor and Lisa Tyler of Lynnwood, were taken by surprise with Jacob’s diagnosis because the genetic tests performed were not intended to catch such a rare condition. Although Jacob is in numerous therapies and is monitored by more than 16 departments at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the Tylers hope to enroll him in an intensive therapy program in The NAPA Center in Los Angeles. With help, he will be able to reach the next developmental level much faster –three weeks rather than a year of therapy.

However, the high cost is not covered by insurance. High Fives for Stacey — a nonprofit organization serving families with special needs — has taken on the Tyler family’s case and is planning several fundraising events in the Seattle area so both children may receive intensive therapy at The NAPA Center.

Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar is located at 21005 44th Ave. W., in Mountlake Terrace. The Tyler family will be at the event, but High Fives for Stacey will also take donations separate from the events. Please contact High Fives for Stacey at 818-445-5976 and mention the Tyler family.