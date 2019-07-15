Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar celebrates grand reopening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

1 of 3

After introducing a new menu more than a month ago, Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace celebrated its grand reopening Saturday as Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar. The event included music, games, a bouncy house and a car wash fundraiser for the Mountlake Terrace High School cheer team.

Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar is located at 21005 44th Ave. W.

For six years, Red Onion Burgers boasted the “best tasting burgers in Mountlake Terrace.” Now, with a new name and menu, owner Seaun Richards said he is hoping to provide the community with quality seafood right in Mountlake Terrace.

In addition to seafood dishes like fish and chips, fried calamari and grilled salmon, the new menu includes “comfort” food items like BBQ ribs, meatloaf and mac and cheese. The menu also offers new salads, sandwiches and other items.

“I really wanted to get back into comfort food and our background is seafood,” he said.

Before opening Red Onion Burgers, Richards owned two restaurants in Edmonds — Richards, a waterfront seafood restaurant and 5th Avenue Grill House. With the rebranding of Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar, the new menu allowed Richards to get back to his roots in the restaurant business while still offering the popular burgers his restaurant has become known for.

Of the original menu’s 22 burgers, Richards said he plans to keep five or six on the new menu. Favorites like the Double Double Cheddar and Signature Baconator will still be offered, as well as new burgers like the Tavern Cod Fish Burger and Spongebob Crabby Patty. However, guests will still be able to order burgers that no longer appear on the new menu, he said.

Though some guests were hesitant about the changes at first, Richards said a lot of his regular customers were receptive to the new menu. Eventually, even those who were hesitant changed their minds, he said.

“I’ve noticed in the last two weeks, more people are starting to order seafood and the comfort food,” he said.

To promote the new menu, Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar will offer an $11.97 lunch special from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant also offers online ordering and food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. At the moment, guests can still order original menu items online and will be able to order new menu items later this week, Richards said.

The Mountlake Terrace High School cheer team held a car wash during the event, with tips accepted to help fund the team’s trip to cheer camp this summer. The group was able to raise more than $500.

To place an online order or check out the new menu, visit the Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar website.