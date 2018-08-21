Photos Red Onion Burgers presents check to support family of fallen officer August 21, 2018 1 0 Attending a Tuesday check presentation at KVI Radio, from left, were Red Onion Burgers owner Seaun Richards, KVI DJ Kirby Wilbur, Kent Police Department Assistant Chief Jared Kassner and Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Doug Hansen. A total of $12,000 was raised through a Red Onion Burgers Dining for Dollars event and from KVI listeners to support the family of fallen Kent police officer Diego Moreno. Related