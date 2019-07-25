Red Cross Snohomish County seeking hero nominations

The American Red Cross, Snohomish County is searching for heroes in the Snohomish County area — ordinary people who have done extraordinary things. Nominations can be for an individual of any age, a group of people, or even a service animal.

If you know of someone who you think deserves recognition for their community involvement, consider filling out a nomination form here (scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘Nominate Your Hero’).

You can also send any news articles in support of your hero directly to [email protected]. Please submit all hero nominations by Sept. 6, 2019. The next Annual Heroes Breakfast will be Dec. 12, 2019 at Tulalip Resort Casino.