An American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid class will be offered at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2-4 p.m.

This is a blended learning course, which is a combination of online lecture and in- person skill testing. Those who register should receive a link to take the online portion, then will attend the skill session on Jan. 25 to complete the certification.

Register online at www.mltrec.com.