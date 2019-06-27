Recycling event at Bethesda Lutheran Church June 29

Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace is hosting a free electronics and metal recycling event on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The recycling company 1 Green Planet will be on site to collect a variety of electronic and metal items including computers, copiers, DVD players, fax machines, gaming systems, lawn mowers, microwaves, phones, small appliances, TVs, VCRs and more. For a full list of acceptable items for recycling, click https://www.1greenplanet.com/how-it-works/what-we-recycle.

Bethesda Lutheran Church is located at 23406-56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.