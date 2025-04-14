Recreational Boating Safety Program announces focus on life jacket wear while paddling

Paddlesports–such as kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding–are among the most popular recreational activities in Washington State. In a recent study from the Recreation and Conservation Office, 52% of survey respondents participated in paddlesports. The study also noted a 28% increase in paddlesports participation from a previous study conducted in 2017.

Rising safety incidents show the importance of education on safety. Paddlesports accounted for 61% of reportable boating fatalities from 2023-2024, and 18 out of the 22 paddlesport fatalities occurred when the individual was not wearing a life jacket.

In response to this trend, the Recreational Boating Safety Program is rolling out a new campaign focused on life jacket wear while paddling for 2025. This effort will build on Washington’s Paddle Safe Week, a week of awareness designated for the past six years by the governor’s office.

The new campaign will kick off with a survey open to all Washington residents to better understand the safety habits of recreators while out on the water. The survey will take about five minutes to complete, and the data will help inform education and safety efforts by the program in years to come.

“What folks might not know when getting out on the water is they are required to carry a life jacket with them by law,” Recreational Safety Education Coordinator Derek VanDyke said. “But having it with you won’t save a life in case of an emergency — you have to wear it.”

While motorized boat operators are required to take a boating safety course and obtain their boater education card, paddlesports do not have similar requirements. Many paddlers may not be aware of laws and safety practices they should follow out on the water.

A hands-on training program aimed at teaching kayaking safety skills to youth across the state will also be entering its fourth year. With funding from a No Child Left Inside Grant, the Recreational Boating Safety Program partners with local organizations to put on Paddle Safe courses. The courses focus on underserved and rural areas statewide. So far, the program has taught more than 1,175 kids how to paddle safely, providing participants with a life jacket to take home and the skills needed to be a safety advocate in their communities.

Paddlers of all ages are encouraged to share the message by being a role model in their community by always wearing a life jacket and reminding others to do the same. Together, we can create a culture of safety around paddling and keep the sport safe and enjoyable for all.