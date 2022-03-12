Recreation Pavilion to remove mask requirement

Starting Saturday, customers at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will not be required to wear masks.

However, the city still recommends mask use, and anyone who chooses to remain masked may do so.

The new guidelines are in line with state policy, and also apply to visitors with appointments and hearings at Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station.

Those two buildings remain closed to the public due to ongoing construction for the Civic Campus redevelopment. The city is making progress on a series of punch-list items.