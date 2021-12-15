Recreation Pavilion Pool to operate on modified schedule during winter break

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool will operate on a modified schedule during winter break. From Dec. 20-30, there will recreation swims Monday-Thursday from 1:15-2:45 p.m. and 4:45-6:15 p.m.

The Pavilion will open at 5:45 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. and will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31, and Jan. 1 and 2. The 2022 Winter Pool Schedule will be posted the week of Dec. 27 and will begin Jan. 3, 2022.