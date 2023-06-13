Recreation Pavilion pool to close for maintenance June 19-25

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool, pool deck, sauna and hot tub will be closed June 19-25 for annual maintenance. Other programs will have modified hours during this time, the city said.
The summer pool schedule will start Monday, June 26.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.