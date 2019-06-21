Recreation Pavilion indoor playground gets facelift

1 of 3

With a new look (and new toys!), the Recreation Pavilion indoor playground is ready for its re-introduction to young children and their families.

The space, formerly a racquetball/handball court that had been converted into a play area for kids ages 5 and younger, received a mini-renovation this week; the playground is bright and fresh with new paint, new flooring and new attractions.

Recreation Pavilion staff took advantage of a week-long closure of parts of the building to renovate the indoor playground. Crews, in addition to painting walls, installing new flooring and installing new features, redesigned the space and cleaned all the toys that will be returning to the space.

The indoor playground is expected to be ready for drop-in use and group rentals on Saturday, June 22. A grand re-opening for the playground is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission for children 5 and younger.

For more information about the Recreation Pavilion indoor playground, click https://wa-mountlaketerrace2.civicplus.com/425/Indoor-Playground.

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is located at 5303-228th St. S.W.