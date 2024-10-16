Recreation groups tracking update to Northwest Forest Plan

An update to the Northwest Forest Plan is expected soon, and Washingtonians who enjoy the outdoors are being urged to follow the process closely.

While the plan doesn’t specifically mention recreation, the Northwest Forest Plan is the land management plan for millions of acres of forest in the region.

Michael DeCramer, policy and planning manager with the Washington Trails Association, says the U.S. Forest Service should keep in mind the people hiking trails within the plan area.

“Outdoor recreation is the primary way in which the public interacts with those lands. So, this management plan is key to assuring that there’s continued conservation of resources, but also opportunities to recreate and enjoy the forests in the Pacific Northwest,” he said.

DeCramer added the outdoor recreation economy is also important to the region. It generates more than $26 billion annually in Washington, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.

The Northwest Forest Plan was adopted in 1994 for management of forests in Washington, Oregon and northern California. The U.S. Forest Service is set to release a draft Environmental Impact Statement for the plan amendment next month.

The Forest Service plans to address the impact of climate change on the region, among other factors.

Betsy Robblee, conservation and advocacy director for Washington state-based group The Mountaineers, said increasingly frequent wildfires are hurting trails. She contributed recommendations with the federal advisory committee on the plan amendment to address this.

“Restore recreation sites after climate-related events and reopen them to the public. One thing that we’re seeing is more lengthy closures of areas after wildfire,” she explained. “Places can be closed for a number of years for public access.”

Robblee encourages people who enjoy recreation to follow along as the Northwest Forest Plan amendment is released, because there will be an opportunity for the public to comment on it.

“It’s easy for folks to think, ‘Oh, this is all about logging or wildlife, and it doesn’t affect me.’ But it definitely affects people’s recreation experience and the places that they love and care about,” she added.

— By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service (WA)