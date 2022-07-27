Recreation and parks projects focus of city council July 28 work session

City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks projects will be in the spotlight during the city council’s Thursday, July 28 work/study seassion, starting at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 23204 58th Ave. W.

Among the items on the council agenda:

– Hall Creek Restoration amendment with Army Corps of Engineers.

– Review of a resolution for a time-limited incentive program for child care and recreation staff.

– Review and approval of the Ballinger Park universally accessible playground budget.

– Review of bids for the Ballinger Park Trail Project.

To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID 861 1116 9492 and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode 072822.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.