Recommended Reads: You’ll find fast-paced intrigue in ‘Murder at Andaman’

Murder At Andaman, by Bharti Kirchner

Idyllic, exotic Andaman. Maya Mallick’s best friends Lee and Rory are on their way from Seattle for a meaningful visit there. Lee has a special secret she’ll share after they arrive. But paradise is not always beautiful and “Andaman can turn things upside down for you.” News of a Murder at Andaman will shock Maya to her core and compel her to travel to the precious island chain, on the hunt for a killer. No one is exempt from her investigation, not even friends.

It’s fast-paced intrigue as this private investigator is confronted by a scintillating mix of personalities and motives. Maya makes some interesting discoveries despite the top cop inspector’s reluctance to collaborate. Clues lurk in the darkest hearts and quarters of this remote island, and some are dug up amidst the brightest, most glittering backdrops. With so much to cover, PI Maya sends for her trusted assistant Hank. What a surprise to find that his girlfriend Sophie, a young girl barely out of her teens, had invited herself along for fun. Maya’s concern grows over the fun Sophie may find at this unsafe time on Andaman.

Maya soon finds out from a suspect, “There’s more to Andaman than meets the eye . . . Your movements are being watched. There could be attempts on your life or someone close to you.” The reader is analyzing the clues and the information along with Maya, and it’s a race to see who will find the killer first. The author — Bellingham resident Bharti Kirschner — skillfully develops the plot and Maya is up against a formidable opponent. The artful, visual descriptions of the diverse settings enhance also include insights into the culture and history of Andaman, making reading a comprehensive and engaging experience.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library