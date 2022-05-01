Recommended Reads: Storytelling creates pathway from despair to hope in ‘The Eves’

The Eves, by Grace Sammon

Jessica Barnet is in the midst of renovating her Washington, D.C. row house, and her shattered life is also in need of rejuvenation. It appears she’s hit bottom, devastated by family loss, stalled in her drive and ambition, and seeking solace in glasses of vodka. Wallowing in her misery, Jes tells herself and those around her truths that she wants to believe. Thanks to her dear friend Sonia, Jes is introduced to the ladies of The Eves, who each have real-life stories that a writer like Jes can absorb and tell the world. What lessons may she even learn for herself?

These older women are committed to living their final years in community at The Eves, a sustainable farm on the cliffs of Chesapeake Bay. They can reach back in time over 100 years even as they wrestle with the very real question of what story they will leave to the future. These colorful women are not done living, not at all. There is still more to their stories to come. They have much to give, including joy.

As Jes researches their stories-in-progress, she begins her own transition. In that journey, she is influenced by an intergenerational group of women and men who give her maps she can use to guide her way out of hiding to a new future.

Clues surface regarding the honest truth of Jes’ life. Digging into the depths, she finds surprises that are buried. In this transition, Jes must find a way to reconcile the life she dreamed of, and her life in reality. That is an amazing story, exciting in the telling.

Author Grace Sammon presents a beautiful novel of a group of people thrown together by circumstance, and giving to each other the gift of understanding and compassion — and more. The Eves is truly Jes’ story of despair, yet it is also the stories from others that pave a way toward hope, if Jes will listen

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.