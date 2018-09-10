Recommended Reads: Solar Reboot is intriguing, fun science fiction

Solar Reboot, by Matthew D. Hunt

Alex Robinson, Park Ranger, has spent his adult life preparing for the unexpected. But the unexpected can hit at most inconvenient times. After traveling across the country from Seattle to New York City with his pre-teen daughter to her out-of-state swim meet, he hears on the radio – “scientists at NASA are now reporting that the solar flare is much larger than they had anticipated . . .” and then the largest solar flare in history hits. And so this science fiction adventure begins.

Stuck on the other side of the country from his wife Cameron, with planes falling from the skies, electricity grid nonexistent and the population’s palpable fear, Alex must find a way to reunite the family in Seattle. And so his dangerous journey across the country begins, amidst his own fears whether he has what it takes if confronted and if necessary to lie, or to steal, or even to kill in order to keep his daughter safe in this changed world. As the story unfolds, they are faced with unpredictable crisis situations that will test them both.

In the meantime, conditions are not any better in the Seattle area. Cameron decides to retreat to the family’s rustic cabin that was built within a mountain community. There she will face the uncertainties of nature, and the sometimes dark side of human nature. There is a mystery uncovered that demands to be solved, and no one has a clue what they’ve let themselves in for.

There are no guarantees of safety or survival in this dramatically charged new world. It’s a thought-provoking book asking questions about trust, loyalty, family, and what is truly important to a life. At the same time, humor is infused throughout for a fun read filled with a very intriguing assortment of characters.

Solar Reboot is Matthew D. Hunt’s debut novel. Matthew D. Hunt is proof that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. As he reached middle age, he was inspired by film icons Richard Hatch and Tony Todd to rework his entire life and pursue a career as an independent film producer/writer where he rapidly became known for his unique ability to guide the creative process. Now with numerous projects under his belt such as 5th Passenger, Junkie and Nobility to name a few, he’s also made his novel debut with Solar Reboot.

This book has won a bronze IPPY award for Science Fiction, Gold Medal Winner of the 2018 Global Ebook award, and most recently is a finalist in the 2018 Washington State Book Awards.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.