Recommended Reads: ‘Sisters of the Vine’ explores lessons of growing grapes and friendships

Sisters of the Vine, by Linda Rosen

Sometimes your dream comes true, but you find that living your dream is nothing like what you’d hoped for. Can a person who’s trapped by disappointment carve out an escape and dare to dream again? When Liz married Rick, she had no idea how murky their future would turn. Liz now faces new challenges, and she doesn’t have any idea what to do. She has a lot to learn. Sometimes we get along with a little help from friends, and in the process we help those friends too.

When Liz and Rick are able to move to a large property, they debate what crops to plant. Their decision to plant a vineyard is a test of patience. It takes years for these acres of plants to grow, and then to bear fruit. These tender plants take great care. Liz becomes especially enthusiastic with the land and the vines, learning every step of the way. When the grapes are finally ready for harvest, Liz isn’t. She’s alone and doesn’t know how she can ever accomplish the overwhelming tasks ahead of her.

The neighbors in the surrounding area keep very much to themselves. Now Liz wonders if anyone can be moved to help her. As she reaches out, she’s surprised by the response. Liz is captivated by the stories of the ladies’ lives, as she learns more about each of them. What lies beneath the surface are hidden secrets and strengths. Now the question is whether these ladies can work together to bring in a harvest, build a wine business, and foster true friendships.

The reader meets fascinating characters skillfully created by author Linda Rosen. First introductions stimulate curiosity about them, much as in meeting people in real life. Personalities and background about each of the Sisters of the Vine are revealed naturally with insightful dialogue. Everyone has difficulties to face. The beautiful revelations of how they all learn how to help each other is an exciting and heartwarming victory the reader shares.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.