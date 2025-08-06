Recommended Reads: Secrets lurk in every room in McCormick’s medical thriller

Get ready for a medical thriller steeped in suspense, secrets and psychological tension. Author Susan McCormick has taken a darker turn, away from her cozy Fog Ladies mysteries, and moved to The Room at the End of the Hall. She delivers a taut, emotionally charged thriller that probes a fragile line between trust and betrayal.

The story follows Dr. Michael Baker, a rising star surgeon whose life begins to unravel when he returns home to care for his estranged, alcoholic mother. What begins as a reluctant act of duty quickly spirals into a nightmare when patients die under suspicious circumstances, his career collapses and his mother insists—perhaps delusionally—that murder is afoot.

The author’s medical background brings authenticity to the hospital scenes, and her storytelling keeps the tension simmering. The novel explores complex themes of family history, the unreliability of memory, and the corrosive power of ambition. As Michael grapples with professional sabotage and personal demons. Readers are drawn into a layered mystery where every character harbors secrets, and every room could conceal a clue—or a threat.

The pacing is brisk, the stakes are high and the emotional undercurrents run deep. The writing is clean and evocative, and her ability to balance procedural realism with psychological depth makes this a standout medical thriller. The Room at the End of the Hall is a read perfect for anyone who likes their suspense served with a dose of emotional complexity and a twist of family drama.

Susan McCormick is an award-winning author and doctor who lives in Seattle. She graduated from Smith College and George Washington University Medical School, with additional medical training in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. She served as a doctor for nine years in the U.S. Army before moving to the Pacific Northwest and civilian practice. She is married and has two boys. She loves giant dogs and has loved Earl – an English Mastiff – and two Newfoundlands, Edward and Albert.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.