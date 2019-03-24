Recommended Reads: Poet shares struggles of everyday life in ‘Quilcene’

Quilcene, by Avis M. Adams

This poet shares poignant glimpses into the joys, beauty, and struggles of everyday life amidst this rugged, rural setting. The language in this poetry conjures powerful imagery that feeds the imagination with contemplative visions and a captivating energy. The full array of true human emotions lace the lines of these poetic stanzas, each telling its own short story of Quilcene.

Quilcene is an unincorporated community with a population of 596 in the 2010 census, located on the Olympic Peninsula at the head of Quilcene Bay. The wikipedian facts are one thing; the poetry of the people and the place are another, and truly a treat for the reader. Explore in the poetry the childhood delights of a surprise snow; joys of scampering in the great outdoors with beloved pet dogs; the glory of the flora; the contrasting seasons; the love, humor and pathos of family — and so much more.

This description luxuriates in this excerpt from the poem titled Gracefully Nude, which rolls over the tongue when spoken out loud –

“Tinted in shades of sepia, the Cascade

foothills lay behind a brown malaise

that enters lungs on the inhale,

is not exhaled. Clouds rush to embrace

Mount Rainier, a movement her husband

once made toward her. The clouds

loose an abundance of spatters, wet and

large. They married on such a day. . . .”

Local poet and author Avis M. Adams is a native of the Pacific Northwest. She lives with her husband on a small farm between Auburn and Black Diamond. Her poems have won awards and been published online and in literary journals. She also writes short stories, upper-middle grade novels, and picture books. She also teaches, and in her spare time she enjoys travel and anything in the great outdoors. Immerse yourself in this collection of Quilcene, published by Finishing Line Press, already in advance sales and the release date is May 19, 2019.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. She’s enjoyed living in Edmonds for over 20 years. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.