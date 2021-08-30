Recommended Reads: One woman’s courage to face her past in ‘Beasts and Butterflies’

Beasts and Butterflies, by Wendy Beasley

Something had always seemed strange, a bit odd, and unspeakably scary about her best friend Jess’ father. At 13 years old, Rachel didn’t know why he made her so uncomfortable, why she feared him. Then one day he viciously attacked, and lives were forever changed. He threatened her never to tell anyone, and she didn’t. She kept the sad secret even after she discovered she was pregnant. She never told the secret when her adoptive parents told her she was a disgrace and threw her away.

Never underestimate the beauty of a person’s inner strength that’s honed to a fine mettle. This is the story of Beasts and Butterflies. Share the journey of a young girl forced to struggle, and to make tough choices. When she eventually returns to face her past, will she prevail? After hiding in the cocoon she weaves, will she emerge and spread her wings in strength and beauty?

After the attack, Rachel changed immediately from a confident, bubbly extrovert to a morose teenager. Her friendship with Jess was broken. And soon after, she was thrown out of her home by her callous, adopted parents. She felt fortunate to have a refuge with her Nan, her adoptive grandparent, who lived in a different city. They became a new family, and her baby son Tom became their bright new addition. Their lives together moved forward, but the secret laced everything with a darkness. Despite some distance from the beast, the ramifications of the secret festered.

Hard work and courage are Rachel’s defenses in the mysteries of life, but she’s also responsible for her young son Tom’s life. As Tom grows, so does the trouble he finds for himself. Rachel begins to have grave concerns for his future. An opportunity presents itself for them to start over again, but it’s back in the village where she grew up. Could she do that for her son? Could she face her old neighbors, her past friends, the beast himself who is Tom’s secret father? Could Rachel wrestle her inner demons and finally put them to rest? Would it be possible to find happiness? As she moves forward, she has no idea the mystery that also awaits her.

The author, Wendy Beasley, creates such memorable characters. Some will steal your heart, and others will fill you with outrage. Rachel carries a heavy secret, but she’s not the only one. This story weaves in layers of personal motives and revelations that reflect life’s complications, surrounded by raw human emotions. The author skillfully shows you the ripples peoples’ actions cause in each other’s lives. It’s a heartwarming story of a strong woman and not only the people who surround her, but also the loyal, eager pup who adores her.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library.