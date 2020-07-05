Recommended Reads: Nazi-occupied Norway setting for spy thriller ‘The Jossing Affair’

The Jossing Affair, by J.L. Oakley

The Jossing Affair is a historical thriller about a time in Norway that tested every aspect and emotion of human nature:

The story of the World War II Nazi occupation of Norway, this fictional spy story is steeped in the true and fascinating historical facts of that period. The touching stories of these characters will hold you spellbound.

To be a Jossing, a patriot, could be a deadly cause in Norway at that time in history. The author skillfully paints the picture of what life was like at that time, not only the dangers but also glimpses into how human nature tries desperately to find optimism, and also to make life better. It’s a portrait of the fight to breathe freedom.

One dedicated spy assigned on his mission is ever vigilant against the unexpected on his tasks. Despite his cautious nature, he surprises himself by falling in love with a beautiful German widow who has a mysterious tie to his past. Love during war is its own minefield. Everyone has innocent secrets, but during war time keeping secrets becomes a necessity in order to survive, and people live in distrust of each other. Love cannot bloom without trust. Can these characters truly let down their own barriers and trust each other enough to give their love a chance? And in a world where life is so cruelly snuffed out, do they want to let down their guard enough to care that much about another person again?

The courage of people during the cruelest of times is humbling. Hopeful optimism can come from unexpected moments of kindness. After struggling to go on and finding no help from the town’s people, the widowed, single mother Anna is overcome by the kindness of a moment. “Anna’s face crumpled. She turned her face away trying to get a grip on herself. Just one small gesture of friendliness . . . she cleared her throat, and brushed back a telltale tear.”

The author, J.L. Oakley, is talented at showing such everyday gestures in a way that exposes the touching emotion hidden below the surface.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library