Recommended Reads: ‘Murder & Matrimony in the Castello’ blends romance and mystery

Murder & Matrimony in the Castello, by Tessa Floreano

Imagine a picturesque wedding venue in the heart of the Italian countryside, a charming castle filled with flowers, love and prosecco in the romantic time of 1897. Now you realize that lurking beneath the surface is a chilling crime waiting to be uncovered, and the criminal is still at large. The brilliant contrast between the joyous celebration and the dark undercurrents of a mystery keeps a reader on edge. A wedding’s idyllic and dreamy setting becomes the perfect backdrop for suspenseful twists when there is Murder & Matrimony in the Castello.

The romance and mystery elements create a dynamic tension. While the couple navigates love and commitment, the startling crime tears the betrothed couple apart. The gallant groom, Placido, apparently disappears, leaving Renata with his family and the staff in their ancient castello. Trying not to alarm her own parents, bold and beautiful Renata is a bride left to carry on as friends and wedding guests keep arriving. Renata is compelled to investigate clues so she can save lives, reunite with her beloved and solve her first mystery – she is a Sherlock Holmes fan.

Renata and the reader fall into a world of danger and deceit. There’s also the ticking clock — the wedding day itself — with its tightly choreographed events. There is no time to wait to solve this crime. There’s also the unexpectedly handsome police inspector who is definitely attracted to Renata, and she is astonished at the feelings she has when near him. Absence is supposed to make the heart grow fonder, not to make the heart wander.

Murder & Matrimony in the Castello splendidly delights readers with a lively blend of romance, mystery and humor. Author Tessa Floreano captivates readers with her exquisite descriptions of setting, and realistic depictions of the action taking place. Her representation of Italy in that historic time is breathtaking. Renata and Placido capture readers’ hearts, starting from their incredible first meeting. The reader becomes dramatically engaged with the enticing variety of characters including Renata’s parents, her best friend, Placido’s uncle and brother and castello staff, and the inspector is a dynamic force. Suspects are daring and clues are engaging. Will the criminal be caught? How? And after all they’ve been through, will the wedding take place?

Author Tessa Floreano loves writing about the past because she’s drawn to the rich historical detail she finds when she’s researching her books. She confesses to be a fan of all things Italian, and that shines through in her descriptions of the land, the culture and the people. You’ll find all that and more amidst the clues hidden within Murder & Matrimony in the Castello.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.