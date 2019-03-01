Recommended Reads: Librarian looks for a murderer in this page turner

Murder Between The Pages – The Nina Foster Mystery Series, by Linda Hope Lee

Librarian Nina Foster cannot quiet her suspicions and theories when her hometown is shocked by murder. Nina’s concerns prompt her to get her nose out of the books and onto a hot trail of clues. Not so fast though — author Linda Hope Lee has some surprises in store for her protagonist cover to cover, as Nina discovers the dangers of researching Murder Between The Pages.

The town of Richmond, Wash., a suburb of Seattle, is home to Seaview Library. This idyllic place embraces all aspects of the arts and is a beautifully described setting right on Puget Sound. The literary community and its supporters are rocked by a murder in their midst. It’s truly a puzzler, and suspects are numerous. The reader has full access to all clues discovered, and information on the array of fascinating characters including their potential motives, opportunities, and means. Can the reader solve the mystery before the Librarian? Can the Librarian solve the mystery despite the life threatening dangers she faces?

The premise of a Librarian amateur sleuth is delightful. The library is a community center of activities and residents’ interactions. There’s much to be learned. Nina Foster has an interesting background, too, that often influences her choices and can result in self-imposed difficulties. She has a warm and wonderful relationship with her dear grandmother, who has a sparkling personality and among her many interests is a skilled pool player. Nina is also beginning a relationship with Stephen Kraslow, a widower who is a reporter newly moved to Richmond. They are combining forces on the investigation, to the chagrin of the police detective in charge. As Nina reviews her clues at hand with some frustration, Stephen is encouraging, “We’ll continue to keep our eyes and ears open. One thing I’ve learned in this business is that you can’t hurry the answers.” All is revealed in good time.

Author Linda Hope Lee writes contemporary romance, romantic suspense and mysteries. Also an artist, her skills working with watercolors, colored pencil, and pen and ink must have influenced the vibrant, detailed descriptions of settings and characters in her writing.

You can find more information about the author and her books at www.lindahopelee.com.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager, wedding officiant and volunteer at the Edmonds Library