Recommended reads: Join electric hunt for killer in ‘Spark of Death’

The hunt for a killer in this mystery is electric. Take a trip back in history to a vividly described Seattle of the early 1900s. Here’s an opportunity for you to join University of Washington Professor Benjamin Bradshaw as he discovers clues and analyzes motives and opportunity in order to try to take himself off the police’s suspects list.

No worries if you’re not a scientist, because at the hands of this skilled author Professor Bradshaw is gifted at illuminating the dynamics of the scientific principles. During the investigation, the Professor schools you through the evidence in a most entertaining way. Of course, finding a killer involves analysis of more than facts and evidence, and in this book you get to know fascinating characters that may have had motive and opportunity.

The author has a true talent for weaving motive into the characters. As the story is told, the characters’ lives with the troubled palpitations that they carry within their hearts are revealed. What’s fascinating is that with the burdens so many carry, who among them became overcome and lashed out. The Professor’s personal life also brings an interesting dimension to the story and provides insights into the place and times.

This book is the first in a four-book mystery series. This fictional has a foundation in true history and is so very well researched. For example, in this first book the characters are preparing for an historic event for the University. It turns out that Seattle was planning for President William McKinley to visit in May 1901. The setting descriptions and the everyday activities ring true and you’ll enjoy absorbing this detail. The early days of the turn of the 20th century, is a wondrous time when the race was on to discover and invent—everything, including electricity and the Tesla coil.

The author, Bernadette Pajer, loves the Pacific Northwest. She spent her childhood in Seattle, and studied pre-engineering at the University of Washington.

And if you want to hear more from the author, listen on YouTube to Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries with Bernadette Pajer

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.