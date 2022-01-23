Recommended Reads: ‘If You Ask Me’ showcases Betty White’s outlook on life

If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t), by Betty White

Delight yourself with an upbeat, humorous, energetic and touching read by picking up If You Ask Me. The author’s conversational tone is irresistible. The topics she reflects on are engaging. The stories she has to tell about events in her life are heartwarming. This delightful book is a page turner, and filled with great photos of times in her life, including some personal photos of family and friends.

Betty White relates some fun tales about her Hollywood experiences and the many stars, celebrities, actors, writers and others working in Tinsel Town. Learn about the author’s stagecraft, and the skills and talents of some of her co-stars. White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was 89 when she wrote this book, so you’ll find inspiration from her reflections on body and mind while growing older. She also covers other subjects that are close to her heart including love, friendship and her thoughts on her beloved animals and the animal kingdom.

Betty White’s true humor and warmth light up these pages. She enjoyed and celebrated life with gratitude and that makes her book a joyful read. Her award-winning career in television and film included iconic roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, Hot In Cleveland, The Proposal and so many more. She was widely recognized for her lifelong work for animal welfare. In her own words, she shares her insights into a life beautifully lived.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.