Recommended Reads: ‘His Last Christmas Gift’ a later-in-life romance with depth and heart

His Last Christmas Gift, by Debra Borchert

His Last Christmas Gift is a poignant, emotionally intelligent holiday novel that explores grief, secrets and the redemptive power of unexpected connection. Set against the enchanting backdrop of France’s Christmas markets, it’s a later-in-life romance with depth and heart.

Claire Didier stands at a crossroads: grieving the death of her husband David, reeling from a professional failure and facing financial ruin. Her life takes a sharp turn when she discovers a photograph of a young boy in David’s coat pocket — a boy who looks strikingly like him. This discovery launches Claire on a journey to France, where she uncovers a web of secrets that challenge everything she thought she knew about her marriage.

What makes this novel shine is its emotional layering. Claire’s grief is not just about loss — it’s about betrayal, identity and the fear of starting over. The author doesn’t shy away from complexity. Claire’s failed invention (a swimsuit with a built-in life preserver) adds a touch of bittersweet realism, while her reluctant embrace of motherhood and her evolving relationship with the boy in the photo deepen the story’s emotional stakes.

The setting is lush and immersive. Readers are transported to a French chateau and bustling holiday markets filled with music, mulled wine and festive lights. These sensory details provide a warm counterpoint to Claire’s inner turmoil, making the novel feel grounded yet at the same time magical.

Borchert’s prose is understated but evocative. She explores themes of loyalty, forgiveness and the courage to love again. Claire’s friendship with Marti adds humor and support, while her late husband’s legacy — including letters and hidden truths — becomes a puzzle she must solve to heal.

It’s a story of earned hope — of finding light not despite the darkness, but because of it. Borchert’s characters are flawed, resilient, and deeply human.

His Last Christmas Gift is perfect for readers who crave emotional depth in their seasonal reads. It’s a story of transformation, set in a world where snowflakes fall gently on old wounds, and love — in all its forms — finds a way to endure.

Debra Borchert is the author of the award-winning Château de Verzat series, its companion cookbook, Soups of Château de Verzat and Give ‘Em Something to Talk About, Word-of-Mouth Drives Book Sales, A Marketing Workbook for Spreading the Word. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, The Christian Science Monitor, and The Writer, among others.