Recommended Reads: Enter a mystical and magical world in fantasy romance novel ‘Woman in the Woods’

Woman in the Woods by Darcy Carson

Warrior woman Becca d’Firn is in desperate need of a wizard. She’s fought a losing battle against a deadly plague spreading through her home village. She needs reinforcements and better weaponry. She leaves so she can find the source of magic that can save the suffering villagers she vowed to defend when she became their head warrior and huntress. It is her duty. It is also a chance to save her own loved ones. She is the Woman in the Woods on a perilous quest. The man who she finds is not the wizard she expected.

Cress is a wizard living within a personal torment. His magic has been useless against a thousand-year-old spell that has trapped his beloved sister. He continues to stand by her. He continues to care for her. His life feels on hold until, suddenly from the woods emerges a strong and impatient woman. Becca. He is surprised at how he is attracted to her, and he is surprised at her determination to recruit him and his magic in a long journey for the sake of others.

Together Becca and Cress will face dangers both seen and unseen. The author skillfully creates a mystical and magical world where the characters’ innate strengths and talents are creatively and gravely tested. And then there are the dragons, as well as the dramatic, mysterious guardians. The plot is creative, compelling, and filled with unexpected developments. The characters leap from the pages with compassion and courage as they face fantastic challenges. The attraction between Cress and Becca sizzles and flames.

The challenges ahead are dire. Can Cress stop the deadly plague? Can Becca save them from other dangers? What will the dragons bring? What is it that the secretive guardians require? Can the challenges of the heart unite Becca and Cress, or tear them apart?

This award-winning author will certainly excite your imagination. She is an historical and fantasy romance author with several books. Visit her website at darcycarsonbooks.com, to read more about her and her other books, and if you’d like to hear more from the author herself, please enjoy this interview by Wendy Kendall and Carl Lee – A Novel Talk with Darcy Carson

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library