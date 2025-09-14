Recommended Reads: Enjoy a cup of intrigue with ‘Peach Tea Smash’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Peach Tea Smash, by Laura Childs

This peach tea isn’t just a signature brew, it’s the beverage of choice for a cozy mystery that’s equal parts genteel and gripping. Peach Tea Smash by Laura Childs pours a perfect cup of intrigue. Set amid Charleston, South Carolina’s historic charm, the book begins at an opulent Mad Hatter Masquerade fundraiser. The whimsical atmosphere turns chilling when a banker is found murdered inside the Pendleton Grist Mill, his body strung up and bludgeoned with a croquet mallet.

Theodosia Browning, the ever-resourceful owner of the Indigo Tea Shop, takes the lead in unraveling the case. Her partnership with tea sommelier Drayton brings sharp wit and endearing chemistry to the investigation. As Theodosia delves into the mystery, she uncovers a rich blend of suspects including slum landlords, embattled business owners and shadowy acquaintances, each adding flavor to the suspense.

Laura Childs specializes in cozy mysteries that have the pace of a thriller. She steeps the narrative in Southern sophistication and sensory detail, from the clinking teacups to the cobblestone streets. And true to the entire teashop mystery series’ spirit, readers are treated to an array of recipes and tea tips including Drayton’s Peach Tea Smash and Grilled Salmon with Honey Mustard Brown Sugar Crust. The recipes are a wonderful bonus gift for culinary cozy fans. Childs’ series is named one of the 25 Absolute Best Cozy Mystery Series by Book Riot. The author herself is named one of the Top 15 Tea Influencers by TeaTime magazine.

Whether you’re a longtime devotee of the Tea Shop Mysteries or just discovering Theodosia’s world, Peach Tea Smashoffers a satisfying blend of elegance, wit and a compelling mystery to solve that’s sure to keep you reading even after your tea’s gone cold.

Laura Childs is the New York Times bestselling author of the Tea Shop Mysteries, Scrapbook Mysteries, and Cackleberry Club Mysteries. In her previous life she was CEO/creative director of her own marketing firm and authored several screenplays. She is married to a professor of Chinese art history, loves to travel, rides horses, enjoys fundraising for various nonprofits, and has two Chinese Shar-Pei dogs.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press and with Harlequin. Her In Purse-Suit Mystery Series includes Kat Out of the Bag, plus two more books, and growing. Her romance books include Cherry Shakes in the Park, and one other themed for the holidays.