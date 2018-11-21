Recommended Reads: Detective thriller doesn’t disappoint

Dead If You Don’t, by Peter James

The most recent book in the DS Roy Grace series, the Detective Superintendent is thrown into the midst of the kidnapping of a teenager, but this turns very complex in the investigation. All is not as it seemed at the start of the case. In the meantime, the parents are faced with the dilemma whether to follow the kidnapper’s instructions precisely because their son is Dead If You Don’t. Or maybe it’s actually better not to do what the bad guy says. How are they to know?

This prolific writer never disappoints. His thrillers are not only action packed, but they are thought provoking. Life and death questions are forced upon the characters, and require fast answers. What is the right response? That’s a debatable question, often best seen only in hindsight. The immediacy of the writing style communicates the importance of each decision and each undertaking. And at the heart of the story is the depth of emotions portrayed by the diverse characters.

Kipp Brown is a successful business man and addicted gambler experiencing the worst of luck. His bank account is depleted just as his teenage son is kidnapped and a high ransom is demanded. How can Kipp pay? This is truly high stakes because his son is Dead If You Don’t. When the Detective Superintendent takes the reins of the case he’s surprised at the direction the evidence takes him and his officers. He is coordinating and working with a fascinating team of officers and others including a creative and reliable Pathologist. The perspective of each is compelling. In the other camp, motivations of those who plan the kidnapping are poignant and disturbing. And as is so often the case plans often go astray.

In addition to this exciting thriller, also try the audio book of his new standalone novel Absolute Proof – read by Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey fame. Investigative reporter Ross Hunter nearly didn’t answer the phone call that would change his life – and possibly the world – forever.

Peter James is a celebrated, highly-award winning author on both sides of the Atlantic with over 19 million books sold worldwide. A British mystery/thriller author who’s an international bestseller and a regular on the New York Times bestseller lists. He’s been nominated for or awarded almost every mystery/thriller award including the CWA Diamond Dagger award, the Barry Award, and first time ever recipient of the Rheinbach Glass Dagger Award for excellence in crime fiction in 2017. Three of his novels have been turned into films and several more have been adapted for the stage.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. She’s enjoyed living in Edmonds for over 20 years. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.