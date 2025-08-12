Recommended Reads: ‘Crush – My Year as an Apprentice Winemaker’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Enjoy a spirited memoir that ferments passion, precision and the pursuit of craft. Nicholas O’Connell’s Crush is a vivid, behind-the-scenes journey into the world of winemaking—equal parts romantic and rigorous. What begins in his garage as a hobbyist’s experiment evolves into a yearlong apprenticeship with some of the West Coast’s most revered vintners, including Bob Betz and Warren Winiarski.

O’Connell’s quest takes him through the vineyards of California, Oregon and Washington, offering readers a rare glimpse into the artistry and obsession that fuel the wine industry.

O’Connell dives into the gritty realities of winemaking, such as fruit fly infestations, backbreaking labor and the relentless pursuit of quality. His writing is grounded and engaging, demystifying the “fog of pretension” that often surrounds wine culture. He captures the tension between the ephemeral and the eternal—how a single vintage can reflect centuries of tradition and a winemaker’s soul.

One of the book’s resounding lines “Grapes, like people generally, have to suffer to achieve their potential” encapsulates the memoir’s emotional depth. It’s not just about fermentation; it’s about transformation.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast, a fan of immersive nonfiction or someone drawn to stories of passion pursued with grit and grace, Crush offers a full-bodied experience with a lingering finish. It’s a toast to curiosity, craftsmanship and the messy beauty of learning something deeply and well.

Author Nicholas O’Connell is based in Washington State and is the founder of the Writer’s Workshop. He contributes to media outlets such as Newsweek, Food & Wine, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and National Geographic Adventure. O’Connell is the author of five tremendous books, including The Storms of Denali: A Novel and On Sacred Ground: The Spirit of Place in Pacific Northwest Literature.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.