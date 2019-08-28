Recommended Reads: Couple’s bike adventure focus of ‘Tailwinds Past Florence’

Tailwinds Past Florence, by Doug Walsh

Join ambitious couple Edward and Kara as they pop the kickstands on their bikes and launch an exciting worldwide bike trip. They’re putting their lives on hold for a couple of years while they see new sights and challenge themselves to live their dream. What a courageous and incredible experience. But, as they launch their trip at Puget Sound’s Alki Beach, they have no idea what is ahead of them. Living a dream is not always everything you dreamed it to be.

Tailwinds Past Florence is a road trip with a spark of romance and a fantastic twist. It’s a passionate story and this author not only knows his impulsive characters well, but also the facts about biking — and he excels at describing the various settings in a number of different countries. You’ll feel like you’ve been on tour as well, but without breaking a sweat. There’s an underlying push from destiny that sends this spinning couple to steer their way to Florence, Italy. There, surprises lie in wait that will test this couple up to the breaking point. Can they endure?

The fictional characters in this book feel very real and are of great interest. The author tells this story from several characters’ points of view, so that you really get to know them and understand how they view the world. It’s amazing to watch characters react to events and see how they each misunderstand each other so often and so easily. How will they discover the truth between them before they make some important life choices based on mistaken information?

It is fun, and sometimes terrifying, to read about the biking, as the miles add up. Moments of humor are delightful. And of course it’s in Italy, what a perfect setting, that they encounter the magic of fate. Edward and Kara now have to face the ultimate questions of what is love and what is a beautiful life. When history and fate stare them down, can they risk it all for each other, for their dream together? Or will the fantastical figure obstructing their path defeat them?

Doug Walsh authored this book after being inspired by the around-the-world bike trip he took with his wife, from Seattle to Singapore, with no planes. They traveled for nearly two years by bike and ship. This is not the travel memoir he expected to write; instead it became the fictional novel he’d dreamed of writing his entire life. Visit the author’s website at dougwalsh.com and hear more from the author himself on a YouTube podcast episode with co-hosts Wendy Kendall and Carl Lee – A Novel Talk with Doug Walsh