Recommended Reads: Come along for the ride as five ‘outrageous women’ fulfill secret life wishes

The Last Outrageous Woman, by Jessica H. Stone

Outrageous means very bold, unusual and even startling. In The Last Outrageous Woman by Jessica H. Stone, circumstances throw together five women who decide it’s time to take destiny into their own hands and unite in the promise to fulfill each other’s secret life wish. They decide that together they can do those things that alone they have not been able to fulfill for themselves. This promise, made by five women to support each other, begins a story about a series of exciting and heartwarming adventures.

Naming five previously unspoken wishes is what starts a tour of cities around the world. From Florida to the Emerald Isle, from Tasmania to the markets of Egypt, and all the intriguing destinations visited are such a treat as described by this well-traveled author at the helm. The descriptions of these exotic settings are vivid and captivating. And with these fascinating, unpredictable characters, the actions and interactions prove to be humorous, surprising and touching. It’s wonderful to watch how these unexpected friendships grow. And the women will lean on each other at times, because pursuing dreams this important is not always easy. There are challenges. After all, if it was easy it would already have been done.

It’s so interesting to discover what each person’s secret life wish is. What has been so important and yet so private that it was never shared with their family or friends before? These characters, each in her own way, demonstrates how bold, unusual and sometimes even startling she is, and how inspiring. These characters will have you thinking about what dream is important to you.

Author Jessica H. Stone, is also a long-distance sailor who has cruised the Caribbean, navigated Puget Sound, traversed Canada’s waters, sailed the Mexican coast, wandered the Sea of Cortez and crossed the Pacific all with her border collie Kip McSnip. Over the course of 16 years their experience led to the popular book, Doggy on Deck: Life at Sea with a Salty Dog. She continued sailing on some amazing international adventures after losing her four-legged crew. Her engaging novel The Last Outrageous Woman takes travel into a new dimension. You might also be interested in her guide book titled How To Retire on a Boat.

Visit her website at jessicahstone.com, and take a look at some of the most beautiful travel photos that may inspire trips of your own. And if you’d like to hear more from the author, please enjoy this interview by Wendy Kendall and Carl Lee – A Novel Talk with Jessica H. Stone.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author soon to be published by The Wild Rose Press, project manager and volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library