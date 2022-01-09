Recommended Reads: A tantalizing mystery with a paranormal twist

Scarlet At Crystal River: A Haunted Shores Mystery, by Randy Overbeck

Darrell Henshaw and his new wife Erin are on their honeymoon in Florida. So romantic! Mystery and the paranormal never take a break though, and Darrell feels someone reaching out to him from beyond this world. This is not the first calling from the beyond that Darrell’s experienced, but this message is quite urgent. He debates whether to interrupt his honeymoon and potentially disappoint his dear new wife, but mystery calls to him in the desperate tones of innocent children and Darrell must investigate.

Two children appear and disappear before Darrell when he and Erin are out rnjoying the sights. They have a message, they’re trying to lead him somewhere, but it’s a mystery. More clues surface. Must Darrell confess to his lovely wife when she suspects something disturbs him? Erin is a very supportive partner for Darrell, and although she is not a sensitive to paranormal activity, she reveals her own strengths and skills that contribute to solving the mystery. Once they team up in pursuit of the truth about murder, the sparks really fly.

The suspense builds as the couple inch closer to the solution to the haunted secrets. A curious clue to the identity of the two children in Scarlet at Crystal River is a unique portrait, which to Darrell appears to have special powers. It’s painted by an artist Darrell and Erin meet. A fun trivia fact is that this artist is inspired by a real painter.

Author Randy Overbeck intrigues the reader with a tantalizing mystery, cleverly drawn characters, haunting paranormal activity, and a great story steeped in contemporary social issues and interests. This book is the third in the Haunted Shores Mystery Series.

Dr. Randy Overbeck is an award-winning educator, author and speaker. As an educator, he served children for more than three decades in a range of roles captured in his novels, from teacher and coach to principal and superintendent. His thrillers and novels have earned five star reviews and garnered national awards. Learn more at authorrandyoverbeck.com.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.