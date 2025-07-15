Recommended Reads: A romantic mystery on a cruise ship full of secrets

Do You Take This Man? by Jacquie May Miller

Bon voyage on the trip of a lifetime when you board a cruise ship full of secrets and mystery, with a splash of romance, in Jacquie May Miller’s new book Do You Take This Man. You’ll find yourself aboard a romantic mystery that’s set on a cruise ship bound for Mexico.

The story centers on Jack Madison and Mary Bradley, two people who’ve endured painful pasts — Jack is grieving the loss of his wife, and Mary has escaped an abusive marriage. After two years of healing and growing close, they decide to marry on the ship, surrounded by family and the promise of a fresh start.

Their “happily ever after” hits rough waters when a family member objects to the union and Mary’s dangerous ex-husband shows up with plans of his own. The ensemble cast brings emotional depth and suspense to the story, with each character contributing to the tension. Set against the backdrop of The Queen of the Seas, the novel blends sentiment with suspenseful twists. It’s a story about second chances, family tensions, and the kind of secrets that can turn a dream vacation into a nightmare.

Their idyllic wedding quickly turns turbulent. As tensions rise aboard The Queen of the Seas, secrets surface and loyalties are tested—leading to a suspenseful journey that could end in celebration… or tragedy as a passenger goes missing.

In Do You Take This Man, Jacquie May Miller shines in her ability to surface emotion within suspenseful pacing. She crafts characters who feel lived-in and layered — particularly Mary and Jack, whose second-chance romance is both tender and hard-won. The author doesn’t shy away from scars of past trauma, but she also infuses the story with hope, humor, and resilience.

Another of the author’s standout strengths is her use of setting as a pressure cooker. The cruise ship isn’t just a backdrop — it’s a confined, floating stage where secrets unravel and tensions escalate. This creates a natural sense of claustrophobia and urgency that heightens the mystery.

Finally, Miller’s dialogue and internal monologue resonate. She knows how to let a character’s silence or hesitation speak volumes, which adds to the story’s realism and emotional pull.

Do You Take This Man is a story about second chances, the resilience of love and the shadows that sometimes follow us even into the light. Perfect for readers who love character-driven mysteries with mature protagonists and a touch of danger on the high seas.

