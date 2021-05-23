Recommended Reads: A fashion model’s murder sets the stage for intrigue in ‘A Fashionable Fate’

A Fashionable Fate, by Ileana Muñoz-Renfroe

Take a vacation to lovely Colten Island. It’s just north of Key West, a cozy, scenic, residential home of a couple of hundred intriguing characters. Enjoy your stay while shopping and walking the beach, but be on the alert because intrigue lingers on the balmy breezes. Rosa lives on the island. She’s a 35-year-old Cuban-American psychic and couture fashion designer, and one of her models for her runway show has just been murdered. The killer is somewhere loose on the island, and may kill again

Rosa is on the case. She has amazing skills at amateur sleuthing and she has special insights from her psychic capabilities. She’s teamed up with her spirit guide, a truly free spirit and ghost Raul. She also has some help from her eclectic group of friends she refers to as the cubanitas. Rosa is going to need all the help she can get in solving this mystery. Her Nana has seen something ominous while reading the tarot cards. Rosa will need to be careful. Everything is not what it seems.

The author of A Fashionable Fate, Ileana Muñoz-Renfroe, creates a fun plot puzzler for readers to try to solve. There’s a few interesting surprises throughout the story, leading all the way up to the heartwarming ending. The characters are so fun, and this author will even have you believing in ghosts. The delightful Cuban style, culture, and setting certainly enhances the story.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library.