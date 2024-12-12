Receive free Narcan and health screenings while dropping off food at Edmonds Food Bank Dec. 14

The City of Edmonds, Edmonds Food Bank, Verdant Health Commission and Medical Teams International (MTI) are partnering to host a community health event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Edmonds Food Bank, 828 Caspers St., L100, located below the United Methodist Church.

Residents can pick up a free Narcan kit while dropping off non-perishable foods to the Edmonds Food Bank. Narcan is a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. So far in 2024, 243 people have died from drug overdoses in Snohomish County, with 194 of those from opioid overdoses.

“We are pleased to partner with Edmonds Food Bank, Medical Teams International and the City of Edmonds to offer these services. We also appreciate the community’s participation in the non-perishable food drive to help our neighbors facing food insecurity,” said Verdant Board President Karianna Wilson.

MTI will also be offering free screenings to anyone interested in getting their blood pressure, blood sugar level or mental health checked.

“We are thankful to be able to come together with our community partners for this event,” said Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “Together, we’re addressing critical needs in our community, from combating food insecurity to supporting public health. We’re honored to host this event, which not only empowers our neighbors with access to Narcan but also brings our community together through a shared effort, including a food drive to support the work of the food bank this holiday season.”