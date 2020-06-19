Recap of Thursday’s COVID-19 news and updates in Washington state: Long-term care data, updated guidance for religious services

Numbers. For the most recent tally of cases by county, demographics, and more, visit the Department of Health’s dashboard and the state’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard.

Long-term care facility data. As of June 16, a total of 4,210 COVID-19 cases (16% of total cases) and 751 deaths (61% of total deaths) have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility (LTCF), including nursing home, assisted living facility or adult family home. These cases may include residents as well as employees and visitors. The state noted it has “limited ability to distinguish amongst them.”

These numbers have been identified using several sources of information including interviews with patients, medical record review and cross-matching address information.

The state says it “cannot say for certain” that all of these cases were exposed at a long-term care facility. Many cases visited multiple places during their exposure period, and some individuals may have visited such a facility after disease onset.

Data are updated as the state receives information that is more complete and may change over time as officials learn more.

Inslee announces updated religious and faith-based services guidance. As more counties move to Phase 3 of the Safe Start plan, Gov. Jay Inslee’s updated guidance permits counties in Phase 3 to have an indoor capacity at 50% or 400 people, whichever is less. Services taking place in modified Phase 1 and Phase 2 counties can have an indoor capacity of 25% or 200 people, whichever is less. In Phase 1 counties, outdoor services of less that 100 people are permitted. The governor’s press release can be found here.

Inslee extends 23 proclamations related to COVID-19. The governor announced the extension of 23 proclamations Thursday in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The extensions were approved by the state Legislature. The extensions include the waiver of job search requirements for those who are receiving unemployment benefits. The extensions are in effect until July 1. More details available on the governor’s website.

Improved data reporting shows reveals 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19. As announced Wednesday, the state Department of Health is working on a two-phased change in death reporting that will provide more information on whether COVID-19 caused or contributed to a particular death. The team that investigates death data for COVID-19 identifies deaths by linking death certificates and positive COVID-19 cases. DOH epidemiologists have identified a number of deaths since February that identified COVID-19 on the death certificate, but could not link them to positive COVID-19 tests so were not reporting those deaths in statewide counts. The health department said its epidemiology team “improved the linkage process” and as a result identified COVID-19 positive tests for 17 of these deaths.

Food security update. This week, the state’s Department of Agriculture distributed 1.2 million pounds of food, serving an estimated 171,000 clients. In addition, nearly 700 Washington National Guard soldiers and airmen continued to support food banks statewide by boxing nearly 3 million pounds of food and assembling more than 19,000 meals. Since April, the state has supported a COVID-19 response partnership that distributed 471,710 Washington Emergency Food Boxes across the state. An additional 3,837 pallets of emergency food –the equivalent of 128 truckloads – has been distributed to backfill food donations that have declined sharply due to the pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 hotline has new weekend hours. Effective this Saturday, June 20, the hotline will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Weekday hours will remain the same, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. The number is 1-800-525-0127