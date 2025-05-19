Rec Pavilion pool closed until June 30

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool, spa, sauna, pool deck and locker rooms are closed for repairs and necessary maintenance from May 17-June 30, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

During this time, “Recreation staff will be doing important maintenance on the lazy river, the pool deck and in the mechanical room,” the city said. “Please note, the walkway around the pool will be closed so please use alternate routes.”

Among the projects are cleaning and painting, updating mechanicals, replacing and repairing lazy river liner and tiles, and preventive maintenance

During the work, the Pavilion business office and lobby are open weekdays, along with the indoor playground, racquetball courts, gym and cardio room. Dance classes, fitness programs (other than aquatics), dog obedience classes, speciaity classes and child care and preschool Kids Krew will also happen as usual.

Related to the closure, the Pavilion will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until June 30. The recreation team is planning to open the pool on Monday, June 30 for first day of summer programs.