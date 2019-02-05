Rec center closed, roads slippery as snow covers MLT; schools closed again Tuesday

Updated at 8:20 p.m. with more details.

Commuters navigated slippery roads across Mountlake Terrace Monday following an overnight snowfall, and continued slick roads are likely to bring similar challenges Tuesday.

The Edmonds School District, which canceled classes Monday, announced that school would also be closed Tuesday, Feb. 5. No word yet on whether Edmonds Community College — also closed Monday — will reopen Tuesday.

City Clerk and Community Relations Director Virgina Olsen said that city public works staff began preparing early for the cold front that brought overnight snowfall to the city.

Crews began applying de-icer on the weekend and will continue to work to clear roads of snow and ice. Commuters were encouraged to be cautious and mindful during the inclement weather, which resulted in minor collisions and some road closures.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace Twitter account, 228th Street Southwest was closed east of 44th Street at the entrance to Brier.

City Hall remained open — with limited staffing. As previously announced, the Feb. 4 city council meeting was canceled due to a special meeting on Saturday, Feb. 9 for city council interviews. The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion closed at 10 a.m. Monday.

A reminder of the Pavilion’s closure policy: If Edmonds School District classes are canceled, the Recreation Pavilion will open two hours late for drop in programs. Programs such as all Kids Krew sites, Junior Kids Krew, Preschool, Kindergarten Readiness, swimming lessons, water fitness, land fitness and dance classes with a start time prior to 3 p.m. will be cancelled.

Olsen said public works may resume sanding the roads at 4 a.m. Tuesday since temperatures will remain low overnight. The city has almost used its supply of sand and was planning on a delivery of 30 to 40 additional tons later Monday, she added.

Primary routes for snow removal include 212th Street, 220th Street, 236th Street and Cedar Way, 48th Avenue, 56th Avenue, 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue. As it continues to snow, city staff will focus on primary routes. Once snow is cleared from primary routes, city staff will begin to clear secondary routes and neighborhoods.

During snow and icy weather residents are encouraged to:

Move vehicles from city streets until snow removal is complete, as crews can plow better when cars are not parked on the street.

Locate alternate parking if residents live on a steep hill.

Stay off roads unless absolutely necessary.

Allow for plenty of time while traveling and plenty of space between vehicles while driving.

When engaging vehicles plowing snow or removing ice Yield to the right of way if able to do so safely. Allow for a distance of 50 feet. Do not attempt to pass.



— By Cody Sexton