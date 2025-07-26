Reader view: When bigotry comes to the surface

This week, the Lynnwood Times ran a paid ad from Mountlake Terrace City Council candidate Othman Riad — highlighting his campaign, his Muslim faith, and past service on the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission.

The comment section that followed wasn’t just disheartening. It was alarming.

“Stopped reading after ‘DEI commissioner.’”

“Don’t vote for this Muslim activist!!”

“Is he an Islamic plant like so many others?”

“They’re infiltrating us from within.”

“DEI = Didn’t Earn It.”

“Elect this piece of sh**.

“Where do these re****ed douche bags come from?”

“Oh god another re****ed communist.”

These weren’t anonymous trolls. They were people using real names—some likely local—piling on with slurs, conspiracies, and dangerous rhetoric.

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t just “backlash.” It was bigotry.

You don’t have to agree with every idea a candidate supports. That’s democracy. But this wasn’t about ideas. It was about identity. Faith. Race. Inclusion. And it laid bare the kind of animus that often hides in quieter corners of public life—until something like this brings it to the surface.

The moment someone says “Muslim” or “DEI,” some people stop listening and start attacking. If we don’t call that out, we allow it to define who gets to lead—and who gets targeted for trying.

Othman didn’t lash out. He responded with dignity and clarity. Here’s what he wrote:

Recently, a local newspaper ran a paid ad highlighting my candidacy, my faith, and my role as a DEI commissioner. Some of the comments that followed were…less than kind. Let me be clear: I am proud to be a Muslim. I am proud to have served my community through DEI work, and I am proud to be running for office, not in spite of those things, but because of them. Being a Muslim is part of who I am. It teaches me to serve with compassion, integrity, and humility. And my work as a DEI commissioner? That was about making sure everyone in our city, no matter their race, background, ability, or income, has a fair shot. It was about listening, solving problems, and building trust across differences. That’s the kind of leadership our communities deserve. These criticisms are not really about me, they are about fear. But fear does not build strong cities. Respect does. Listening does. Working together does. So if you are tired of politics that divides us, and ready for leadership that brings us together, I invite you to join me. Let’s build a city that works for everyone.

Some folks would rather ignore this kind of ugliness. They’ll say, “It’s just the internet” or “Don’t give it oxygen.” But sunlight is not oxygen. Sunlight is accountability. And this moment deserves light.

So let me say clearly:

Being Muslim is not disqualifying. It’s a strength.

DEI work is not radical—it’s the minimum for equity.

Public service should be encouraged, not mocked or threatened.

And no one should fear running for office because of who they are.

Whether or not you support Othman’s campaign, I hope you’ll agree: Mountlake Terrace must be a place where we protect each other’s right to participate, to lead, and to belong.

Let’s live like it.

Dustin DeKoekkoek is a Mountlake Terrace resident.

The views expressed here are those of the author.