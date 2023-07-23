Reader view: Waiting for the light rail — and a grocery store

Grocery stores are vital to communities and desirable in high-density areas for several reasons:

Folks purchase food to cook home meals or for grab-and-go style if time is limited. This is a place of visual pleasure — consider the color palette of fruit and vegetable displays. We find nourishment here, run into neighbors and friends. It’s where our elders, living independently, go for exercise, mental and social fulfillment. It’s where we spend money! It can be walking distance (at least shorter drives) for high- density living areas where car parking is nonexistent, costly or difficult to find spaces on street — making “walkability” for food important and desirable.

They paved the Roger’s Marketplace store and put up a parking lot! Our city leaders assured us of a grocery store following the closure of Roger’s four years ago. During the interim we’ve watched numerous three-story condominiums (costly!) and several high-density apartment buildings (I count six, not including Shag on 244th) growing up around us, adding 2,000 to 3,000 mouths to feed (not counting pets).

Several more high-rise buildings are in the planning, and we ask “where will the grocery store be?”

This we know:Decisions have already been made, and we residents have not sufficiently made our wishes known.

We’ve learned from Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers that anything big (examples: light rail, tall buildings with many apartments, redesign of parks and creeks, street tree planting, etc.) requires decades of “foresight” (planning for things before they happen) as well as garnering funds for projects.

It’s important to get community input. Often, residents are unaware of city leadership’s and the planning commission’s vision of big plans.

If we are left out of the process, we could sometimes be unhappy with and non-supportive of city council’s decisions.

So, how can we residents help?

By using your voice and the power of the pen!

Without our voices and early involvement (regarding any city development processes) our city manager, council and planning commission are unaware of our concerns. Then sadly, the builders often do not meet community’s visions.

I repeat: It’s important for council to get community input.

We must all get involved in city happenings and participate in our government. Also, we want and need our younger generations to help make future decisions.

– First and third Mondays, city council meets at 7 p.m. Prior Thursday at 7 p.m is a “work/study session” for meetings.

– Second and fourth Mondays, 7 p.m, planning commission meets. (Already in progress are 2024 plans.)

– Contact City Manager Jeff Niten and/or city councilmembers with concerns, suggestions and solutions.

Here is the link to contact council: