Reader view: Reflections on a first campaign

First, thank you to everyone who voted for me for Mountlake Terrace City Council, stopped to talk, offered encouragement or simply listened. The conversations I had with residents showed me people care about this city and its future. I didn’t run just to fill a seat; I ran to help move Mountlake Terrace forward, and I’m proud of this campaign.

If I hadn’t been running against him, Councilmember Paige would have had my vote. I respect his honesty and willingness to speak up. Running against him was a pleasure, and civility is refreshing in today’s political climate.

What I learned, and where I go from here:

1. Voter turnout is improving

More than 5,000 people voted this year, nearly 40% turnout, a big jump from fewer than 4,000 in 2023. Many candidates emphasized civic engagement, and seeing that message reflected in the numbers is encouraging. This year showed me how local decisions, from parks to public safety, truly shape daily life and I hope more people feel that same connection.

For anyone wondering if their vote matters, it does. In 2003, a Mountlake Terrace council race was decided by a single vote, and another race this year sits at a three-vote difference with 51 ballots left to count. Every vote matters.

2. Visibility matters

I’m not a “stand on a soapbox” candidate, but every conversation I had made me realize that people do care; they’re just as hesitant as I was to step forward. When residents told me they appreciated that I was willing to put myself out there, it helped me come out of my shell too.

I’ll run again and work on being more visible, maybe not through social media, but through community events, newsletters or articles like this.

3. About the campaign signs

It’s disheartening how often campaign signs are moved, taken or destroyed. If you don’t like a candidate, show it with your vote. It takes a lot to put yourself out there like that, and every missing sign is a little punch to the gut. It’s also expensive, and replacing them adds up when you’re self-funding.

Now that the election is over, picking the signs back up is its own challenge. Some are gone completely. Others have been neatly laid down, which I appreciate, but the missing ones bother me because I don’t like leaving things unfinished. The thought of someone finding one of my signs a year from now and rolling their eyes isn’t something I’m proud of. I want to leave things better than I found them.

4. The work continues

I ran on fiscal sustainability, responsible growth and community engagement — priorities that haven’t changed. I serve on the city’s Fiscal Sustainability Task Force and have applied to be a Community Ambassador because communication between residents and city hall should be easy and transparent.

Being on the council would have been nice, I would have loved to win, but I’m not going anywhere. My campaign was about stepping off the sidelines, learning how the city works, meeting people I’d never have met otherwise, and finding my own way to serve.

If you voted, thank you. If you didn’t, I hope you’ll reconsider next time, because local government shapes our daily lives more than most of us realize. Mountlake Terrace is a great city. I’m proud to call it home, and I’ll keep working to make it even better.

Danny Luoma was a candidate during the 2025 election for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3.