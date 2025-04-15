Reader view/opinion: What you can do to protect our democracy

Saturday, April 5, 2025 saw massive Hands Off demonstrations across the county. It was heartening to see thousands of people show up for the rally in Edmonds. And that was with just three days’ notice!

The follow-up work now lies ahead…getting more people registered to vote and then to actually turn out to vote.

According to Ballotpedia, only 64% of eligible voters voted in the 2024 presidential election. Of those, about 50% voted for Trump and 48% voted for Harris. Sadly, according to US News and World Report, 90 million eligible voters stayed home.

If we want to see genuine change and accountability, we also must get people out to vote in the primaries. These elections are important because candidates, who may challenge to existing power structures within parties, have a chance to go on to the general and make a real difference. Yet, The Bipartisan Policy Center found that nearly 80% of eligible voters don’t participate in primaries.

Here are nine organizations working toward great participation in elections. They would welcome your participation. Please add any more that you know of in the Comments section.

1. Democracy 2025

www.democracy2025.org

Democracy 2025 is the strategic hub to protect people and their rights should the Trump-Vance administration seek to unlawfully strip away freedoms and prosperity.

Democracy 2025 is 450+ organizations representing millions of people, committed to working more quickly, more strategically, and in greater numbers than ever before to defend democracy and disrupt far-right attacks on the American people.

2. League of Women Voters of Washington

www.lwvwa.org

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

The League does many things to ensure that democracy works.

– Makes sure voters are registered through Voter Services

– Informs the community of important issues and candidates

– Publishes reports and studies

– Takes action based on positions through advocacy

3. Hands Off!

handsoff2025.com

Lists dates, times and locations for upcoming events.

4. When We All Vote

whenweallvote.org

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap.

Members can:

– Register voters

– Text voters

– Host events

– Get involved with students and educators

4. Democracy Fund

democracyfund.org

Democracy Fund supports the champions of our democracy, including movement leaders, activists, advocates, journalists, and public officials. It collaborates with grantees, donors and other partners to strengthen and expand the movement for an inclusive, multiracial democracy.

5. Common Cause

www.commoncause.org

Nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.

6. Rock the Vote

www.rockthevote.org/get-involved

The challenges young voters face as new voters are not insurmountable. Rock the Vote efforts focus on research-driven programs and innovative solutions to right the system and ensure each youth generation is represented in our democracy.

The organization has programs and resources that make democratic participation more accessible and defending young people’s right to vote.

7. National Vote at Home Institute

voteathome.org/about-us

National Vote at Home Institute (NVAHI) has helped facilitate innovation of vote-at-home systems by offering policy and implementation recommendations, research and communications support to states across the country.

8. Bipartisan Policy Center

bipartisanpolicy.org

The Bipartisan Policy Center is a not-for-profit organization that ensures policymakers work across party lines to craft bipartisan solutions.

9. 100% Democracy

100percentdemocracy.org

The organization’s goal is to reimagine voting as both a fundamental right and a civic responsibility, with every eligible citizen required to participate in this most fundamental act of self-governance.

Maggie Fimia is co-chair of smartertransit.org, was a former King County Councilmember, a Shoreline City Councilmember and is working on a book called A Citizen’s Toolkit for Repairing or Building a Democracy.