Reader view: Mountlake Terrace — It’s not what it used to be

I am writing in response to Steve Mosman’s recent “Reader view” on MLTnews and the many comments it generated. Steve argued that the City’s decision to spend $68,000 on marketing is wasteful because Mountlake Terrace is not, and never will be, a tourist destination. Many commenters agreed, pointing out other priorities like fixing streets, lowering water rates, and keeping costs down.

I hear those concerns. They are valid. But I see this differently.

This contract is not about turning Mountlake Terrace into something it is not. It is not about chasing tourists or competing with Edmonds or Seattle. It is about telling our story and showing potential businesses, developers, service providers and grant makers who we are today and who we are becoming.

Mountlake Terrace has always evolved. At one point it was forest. Then a postwar suburb. Then known mostly as a bedroom community. Now it is a light-rail city with a growing Town Center. Change is already here. The question is whether we shape it in ways that benefit residents or let it happen without us.

Marketing matters because reputation matters. A city that only sees itself as a bedroom community is invisible to outside partners. It does not attract new businesses. It does not get taken seriously for regional, state, or federal funding. And when that happens, the burden for paying for basics like roads, parks, and utilities falls more heavily on residents.

Some commenters, like Jorge, Sam and Dave, pointed to what many of us feel: We want more options to shop, eat and gather without having to leave town. That is not tourism. That is quality of life for the people who already live here. And Wilma and Kim are right that we need to keep our infrastructure strong. But a broader tax base and outside investment are how we pay for those things.

Mountlake Terrace is not what it used to be. And that is OK. The real task before us is making sure the next chapter reflects our values, that we stay family-friendly, walkable and affordable while also welcoming the kind of investment that keeps our community strong.

That is what this $68,000 is about. Not changing who we are, but making sure others see us clearly for who we are today and who we want to be tomorrow.

Dustin DeKoekkoek is a Mountlake Terrace resident.